NORWOOD – Services for 56 year old Jacqueline S. Richard, a resident of 4 Baldwin Ave, Norwood, will be held at a later date. Jackie passed away suddenly on Friday, July 9, 2021 while visiting her hometown, Buffalo, NY. Among her survivors is her husband of 28 years, Robert, Norwood. Born in Buffalo, NY on August 22, 1964 to the late Richard and Susan Klein Barter, Jacqueline graduated from high school and attended college. She married Robert J. Richard on April 30, 1994 and worked as a Bus Driver for LaidLaw Transportation in North Tonawanda until her and Bob moved to Norwood. She enjoyed visiting with her family and close friends and loved her dogs. Memorial donations can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Jaqueline S. Richard.
