HAMMOND - Jacquelyn M. Griffin, 90, of Chippewa Creek Rd., passed away, Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, NY.
Born June 20, 1930 in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of the late James S. and the late Mabel G. Bump Mulvaney, graduated from St. Columba High School in Schenectady and St. Joseph School of Nursing, Syracuse in 1951.
She married Robert E. Griffin June 28, 1952 at St. John the Baptist Church in Schenectady and was employed as a registered nurse at many area hospitals, including St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, retiring from the Syracuse City School District in the early 1990’s. Mr. Griffin died December 24, 2008.
Mrs. Griffin enjoyed wood carving, wood finishing, fishing and gardening.
Survivors include a son and a daughter-in-law, Benjamin and Marjorie Griffin, Arlington, VA; a brother, James S. Mulvaney, Jr., Glenridge; a granddaughter, Rachel Griffin, Arlington, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews, each one holding a special place in her heart.
Her parents, her husband, a son, Robert Griffin, two sisters, Marimon Jacob and Alice McKee and a brother, Emmett Mulvaney all passed away previously.
Services will be at a later date.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Donations may be made to St. Joseph’s Alumni Association, 301 Prospect Street, Syracuse, NY, 13203, Hammond Museum, P.O. Box 107, Hammond, NY, 13646, Hammond Fire Department, P.O. Box 202, Hammond, NY, 13646 or Clark Burn Unit, University Medical Center, 750 E. Adam Street, Syracuse, NY, 13210.
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.