Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 5F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 5F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.