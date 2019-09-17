The funeral for Jalaya M. Kekuewa will be 11:00am Friday, September 20th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow the funeral in Brookside Cemetery. A calling hour beginning at 10:00am will precede the service at the funeral home.
Jalaya passed away Wednesday, September 11th. She was 2 months and 30 days old.
Born in Watertown June 12, 2019 she was the daughter of Samantha Kekuewa and Xavier Brown.
Surviving besides her parents is her sister, Jayonna Kekuewa; grandmother, Jessica Kekuewa; grandfather, Jose DeJesus; and aunts & uncles, Mikayla Bush, Kassandra Jones, Sierra Kekuewa, Kierra Kekuewa, Elijah Kekuewa, Jose DeJesus, Manuel DeJesus.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
