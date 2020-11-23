LOWVILLE – James A. Akin, 84, a resident of the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility passed away Saturday afternoon, November 21, 2020.
A private graveside service with military honors will be held in Constableville Rural Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carolyn; four children and their spouses, Michael and Linda Akin of Burrville; Robin and Brad Chastain of Kissimmee, FL; Daryl and Ron Schaefer of Sarasota, FL; Steven and Candy Akin of Lyons Falls; a step-son and his wife, Charles and Elsie Higby; 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a grandson, Tucker Akin; a brother, Joseph Akin and a sister, Shirley Smith.
James was born on August 24, 1936 in Gouverneur, NY, a son of the late James B. and Violet Curtis Akin. A marriage to Elizabeth Gorman in 1954 ended in divorce. James was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1955 and served until 1957. He worked as a carpenter with the Carpenters Union in Watertown. On September 23, 1980, he married Carolyn Higby at Turin United Methodist Church. They lived in Colorado from 1981 until 1984, and in New Jersey from 1984 until 1990. In 1990, the couple moved to Odessa, FL, where they lived until June 2018, when they moved to Lowville.
James was a past Mason, a past member of AMVETS and Veterans of Foreign Wars while he lived in Florida. He enjoyed playing golf, trap shooting and playing cards.
