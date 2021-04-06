GOUVERNEUR - James A. Cole, Sr., 76 of Little Bow Road died Sunday April 4, 2021 at his home.
Born July 6, 1944 in Gouverneur, he was the son of the late John M. and Eleanor Fredenburg Cole. He graduated from Indian River High School in 1961.
Mr. Cole was employed with Timmerman Turkey Farms, LaFargeville, and later at Riverside Iron Works, Gouverneur where he retired as shop foreman. He was also a farmer and did custom hay cutting. Along with Wendall Camfield they did mechanical work on tractors and farm machinery and later he partnered with his son, Jake.
A marriage to Pansy Sawyer ended in divorce. After a twenty-year courtship he married Lisa Storie in 2005.
A kind and generous man, he loved to garden, go berry picking and deer hunting.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa; a son and his wife, James A. “Jake”, Jr. and Betty of Gouverneur; six daughters and three sons-in-law, Isabelle and Wayne Young, Gouverneur, Mary and Wayne Knight, Rossie, Sarah Cole, Gouverneur, Tracy and James Larivere of Vermont, Bobbi Lashua and her companion, Robert Pike, Gouverneur and Sabrina Myers and her companion, Dennis Chartrand of Harrisville; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Alice and Brian Draper of Adams and Carol Maiers of Liverpool; two brothers and their wives, Philip and Jennie Cole, deKalb Junction and Harold and Sherry Cole of Redwood.
His parents, a brother, John D. Cole and a sister, Janice Pugliese died before him.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa.
Donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 U.S. Highway 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.
To leave a condolence go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
