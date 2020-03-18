There will be no services at this time for James A. Eckert of 222 State Street Carthage. Mr. Eckert died at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica on March 11, 2020. He was 88. He was born February 10, 1932 in Rochester, NY the son of Bert and Nellie Footer Eckert.
He graduated from N. Junior High School. Mr. Eckert was a truck driver for California Fruit and Dobbins Auto Parts in Adams. He enjoyed dancing and socializing with friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the American Heart Association. He is survived by his five children Mrs. Don (Jean Ann) McArthur of Rochester, NY, Sue Ward of North Carolina, Mrs. Benny (Linda Lee) Ives of New Jersey, Rosemarie Holmes of Mississippi and James Eckert, Jr. of Rochester, NY.
Also surviving is his girlfriend Dawn McManaman of Carthage, NY and several grandchildren. A brother Carl Eckert and a sister Grace Barber died before him. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.