Lisbon - James A. “Jim/”Jimmy” Lucas, 75, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. Per his request, there will be no funeral services and arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. James was born on February 26, 1948, the son of Robert and Mary (VanCor) Lucas in Ogdensburg, NY to Robert and Mary (VanCor) Lucas. He graduated from Hermon-DeKalb Central School in 1967 and lived in the Nnorth Ccountry all of all his life, working a variety of jobs including Suburban Propane, Corning Glass, The First National Bank of Hermon, McAdam Cheese Factory finally retiring due to his failing health. Jim had enjoyed playing softball, reading, watching sports, especially his beloved New York Giants, mowing his lawn, and sitting on the the banks of the St. Lawrence River reading his newspaper and sipping his coffee. A marriage to Elaine Blanding ended in separation. He is survived by his children, Jonathan J. Lucas, Melissa M. (Lucas) and her husband Morton Klock Jr., and Travis J. Lucas, as well as his longtime companion Janice English and her sons Jayson, who assisted Jan in caring for our Dad for his remaining years that he was alive, his wife Nancy Smith of Lisbon and Jeffrey A. and his wife Staci Smith of Ogdensburg, NY. Jim also has several grandchildren and great grandchildren who he thought the world of. He is also survived by his siblings Lucy Harris, Robert Jr., Marvin, Francis, and Christina (Hewlett) Lucas, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his siblings Frank, Susie (Flannagan), Gerald, Geraldine (Gilson) Lucas, Gary, Norma (Lottie) Lucas, Randy, and 3 other siblings who passed away in childhood. Jim taught Jon, his oldest son multiple early life skills that would lead him into a successful adult life, he loved teaching and watching Pee Wee ball with his youngest son Travis and attending St. Lawrence University’s hockey games with his daughter Melissa as well reading, watching sports, especially his New York Giants, and of course we cannot forget him cheering on his favorite baseball team on TV, the NY Yankees! Jim also got great satisfaction and thoroughly enjoyed mowing his lawn, driving down to Morrisette Park in Ogdensburg to read his paper, drink his coffee and watching the St. Lawrence River traffic in the mornings until his failing health would no longer allow him to do so. At Dad’s request, there will be no funeral services and arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Final resting place will be at Fairview Cemetery in Edwards, NY at a later date. He is survived by his long time companion Janice English, his children Jonathan James Lucas, Melissa M. and Mort Klock Jr., and Travis John Lucas, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jim is also survived by his siblings Lucy, Robert Jr., Marvin, Francis, and Tina, many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his siblings Frank, Susie, Gerald, Geraldine, Gary, Norma, Randy, and a couplewho passed away in childhood. Memorial donations in honor of Jim are encouraged to the American Heart Association.
James A. “Jim/”Jimmy” Lucas
February 26, 1948 - June 8, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.