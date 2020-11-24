MASSENA – James A. Mitchell, 75, a longtime resident of Howard Street, unexpectedly passed away Sunday evening, November 22, 2020 at Massena Hospital.
James was born on March 12, 1945 in Massena, the son of the late George Mitchell and was a graduate of Massena High School. On April 8, 1972, he married Dawn A. Labar at the Massena First United Methodist Church.
James worked for many years as hot-stick lineman for the New York Power Authority. After his retirement from the Power Authority, he worked for KT Power for several years. He was a communicant of St. Peter’s Parish, a member of the Knights of Columbus and volunteered for St. Peter’s Outreach Ministries. James was an avid NY Yankees and NY Giants fan, enjoyed hunting, fishing, and doing crossword puzzles. Above all, James cherished the time he was able to spend with his grandchildren.
James is survived by his loving wife, Dawn; his children, Dennis Sr. and Angel Mitchell of Massena; Rick Mitchell of Arizona; Tony and Debbie Mitchell of Kentucky; Aaric and Carla St. Michel of Minnesota; Michael and Jessica Mitchell of Massena; and Dennis Jr. and Crystal Mitchell of Massena; 20 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; his sister, Hilda VanPatten of Brasher; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, James was predeceased by a sister, Georgia Mitchell.
At his request, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at a time to be announced in the Spring of 2021 at Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Peter’s Outreach Ministries.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
