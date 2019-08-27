Calling hours for James Anderson , age 72, of Rosseel Street, Ogdensburg, will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Frary Funeral Home. As per Jim’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Mr. Anderson passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. James is survived by two daughters, Jodi Bresett and her husband, Bucky; and Amy Petell and her husband, Randy; a son, Robert Anderson and his companion, Heather Simmons, all of Ogdensburg; siblings, Cheryl and her husband, Jon Magnuson of California and Sandra Lyons and her husband, Patrick, of Ogdensburg ; nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a brother, William Anderson. James was born on October 30, 1946, in Woodstock, Ontario, the son of Andy Anderson and Eleanor Demarse Anderson Cody. He graduated from St. Mary’s Academy. James married Ethel Sellers on September 11, 1967 with Rev. George N. Whittaker officiating at St. Henry’s Church in DeKalb Junction. James was employed as a manager for Ames Department Store. Later he and his wife, Ethel, owned and operated Oscar’s on Ford Street for over twenty-eight years until they sold the restaurant and retired in 2009. Ethel predeceased him on October 10, 2013. James enjoyed playing golf, “Thursday on the Island”, and playing the stock market. Donations may be made in James’s memory to the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club, 610 Paterson St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 and the Kiwanis Sports Program, PO Box 651, Ogdensburg, New York 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.
James Anderson
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.