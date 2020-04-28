James Anthony Ives
James Anthony Ives, Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on February 22, 2020 from pneumonia following an extended battle with the illness COPD. He was seventy-seven years old.
Jim was born in Watertown, New York on December 18, 1942. He spent his youth living in Germany and Hawaii with his parents, Master Sergeant Kenneth Ives and Theresa (Netto) Ives. In 1958, he moved to North Meadow Street in Watertown, staying with his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Michael Netto. During this time, he completed his education and met his future wife, Nancy Barden. Nancy and Jim were married on April 9, 1966 at First Presbyterian Church, Watertown.
Jim’s career began with an interest in computer technology. He became a computer pro-grammer and was employed by PanAmerican and Boeing while living in Florida. He was thrilled to be part of the NASA and Space Industries attempts to send our astronauts to the moon. In the 1970’s, he left for a management position with Barnett Banks of Jacksonville, Florida where he was involved in their early technology initiatives. Later, he became Chief Information Officer for Third National Bank now SunTrust. When the technology support division was about to be moved to another locale, he left and accepted a position, again as Chief Information Officer, for Centennial Medical. Soon his health began to decline and he retired to Brentwood.
Jim was an avid sportsman. He built and drove race cars, played golf and rooted for the football programs at the University of Tennessee and University of Georgia which his daughters attended. He also was a supporter and cheerleader for his daughter and grand-daughter as they competed in equestrian events.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather blessed with a memorable sense of humor. And, he set the example of a strong work ethic.
Jim is survived by his wife Nancy, a brother Gerald K. Ives of San Diego, California, a daughter Rachael Blanchard (Kyle), and a son Kenneth (Tina) of Nashville, Tennessee and a daughter Jennifer Nelson (Aaron) of Knoxville, Tennessee and by five grandchildren: Abbey Blanchard, Elijah and Hannah Nelson, and Sophia and Sebastian Ives.
A private burial in Brookside Cemetery, Watertown, New York will be held in the late summer 2020.
