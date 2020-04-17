GOUVERNEUR - James Antonio Abrantes, formerly of Gouverneur, age 94, died Thursday, April 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Abrantes is predeceased by a wife of 49 years, Clara, who died in 2016. James and Clara were the original year-round family to settle at Sylvia Lake. James built his home on the ruins of Sylvia Lake Hotel and skating rink where he raised his family of ten children. James is survived by all ten children; Dianne (Dan) Soszka (Pinellas Park, FL), Kathy (Vernon) Petrovic (Apopka, FL), Frank Moskal (Seneca Falls, NY), Joseph (Lynn) Moskal (Winchester, VA), Deborah (Ralph) Force (Apopka, FL), Mary (Steve) Blow (Lowville, NY), Stephanie (John) Allen (Raymondville, NY), Julie Bresett (Norwood, NY), James (Amanda) Abrantes (Lake George, NY), Antonio (Sarah) Abrantes (Lake George, NY), 23 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.
Born on December 12, 1925, in Massena, NY to Antonio Abrantes and Catherine (Tekarhotha) Tarbell. James grew up in Massena, NY and its surrounding townships. James graduated from Massena High School and then entered the military at the age of 17. After active military service, James then owned and operated many businesses; construction of silos, blacktop company, a recycling company, and Lake Fuels. James later semi-retired and worked for SUNY Migrating Program until full retirement at 84 years old.
James is predeceased by his sisters; Evelyn LaClair and Delia Crotts and brothers; Victor, Ronald, and Howard Abrantes. James leaves behind a brother Jerry Abrantes (Syracuse, NY).
James served in three branches of the military between 1942 and 1967; Navy, Army, and Air Force Reserves. James is a veteran of WWII and the Korean War. James served the military in many capacities some of which were: gunner, tech sergeant, and intelligence. James was awarded many medals and ribbons during his military tenure. In support of his fellow military brothers and sister, James is a member or past member of the Gouverneur American Legion, VFW, and Elks Club.
The patriotism and training James learned in the military never left him and guided his passion; reading. James believed in education and felt that learning was never a waste of time and was one of the most valued investments a person could make. The last few months of James’ life was spent telling his children and grandchildren stories of his early life. James felt the importance of his children knowing and understanding the man before the father and grandfather. He loved to joke with his grandchildren and would have a huge smile and finger wave for his great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of his children at French’s Funeral Home, Gouverneur. James will be interred with military honors due to him in a plot next to his wife, Clara, at the Spragueville Cemetery. Due to the exceptional medical and nursing care and services provided by the local Massena VA Outreach Clinic, the children ask in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Veterans Affairs, Syracuse VA Medical Center, 800 Irving Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13210. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
