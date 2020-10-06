The funeral service for James C. Griffith will be 1:00pm Saturday, October 10th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will follow the service in Honeyville Cemetery, Adams Center. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 11:00am.
James, Adams Center, passed away at home Sunday, October 4th where he was surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 67 years old.
Born in Malone December 05, 1952, James was the son of Carl and Kathleen (Premo) Griffith. He graduated from Franklin Academy in Malone, New York in 1971. In October of 1981 James entered the New York State Correctional Officers Academy. He worked as a corrections officer at Attica, and Dannemora Prisons before relocating to the Watertown Correctional Facility where he would later retire in 2007.
On August 16, 1997 he married Laurie Herzig McDaid at their home in Adams Center.
James enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, golf, competitive shooting, traveling and watching the Food Network. He was a member of the Watertown VFW, Elks Lodge, and Sons of the American Legion. He was also a member of the National Rifle Association and volunteered at numerous chicken bar-b-ques for the organizations he belonged to.
Besides Laurie, his wife of 23 years, James is survived by his children, Andrea and Michael Renwick of West Leyden, Daniel McDaid of Tonawanda; his grandchildren, Kaitlyn & Paige; his siblings, Cheryl Griffith of Schenectady, Kay (Jack) Perry of Texas; several nieces and nephews, and his beloved dogs, Morgan, Guinness, and granddog Koda. He was predeceased by his parents Kathleen (1991), Carl (1993), and 3 siblings, Michael (1952), Susan Hooper Gibson (2016) and Judy Bussey (2020)
Donations may be made in his memory to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, 1331 E Wyoming Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.