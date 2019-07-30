Winthrop – James C. Taylor, 75, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by the love of his family, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
Jim was born on June 12, 1944 in Malone, son of the late Bernard J. and Beulah L. (Grant) Taylor. He graduated from St. Lawrence Central School in 1965. On April 27, 1968, he married the love of his life, Linda L. Hewlett at the Brasher Falls United Methodist Church with Rev. Gary Stevens officiating. They shared a blessed union of 51 years. They had a lasting friendship and concern for each other. She cared for him with a devotion of endless love. Jim worked for Nekossa Edwards Papermill in Potsdam as a Roll Wrapper for 11 years. In 1978, Jim started work at Reynolds Metal Company in Massena, retiring in 2001 in the position of Pot Tender.
Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping and proud to share his knowledge with his children. As a family, they had their “Sugar Shack” and the yearly ritual of making maple syrup together. Since Jim took pleasure in logging and a chainsaw was available, they always had wood to keep the fire going. He could do anything he put his mind to do; building his home, automotive repair and automotive painting. He would be seen with Swisher Sweets, Coca-Cola, small cup of Stewarts coffee, and donuts. He worked hard providing for his family, loved his wife, being a dad and grandfather and was always gracious and gentle. He listened and gave helpful advice and left many memories with his family. He was an analytical, honest, steady, calm, memorable man… a beautiful person who will be missed.
He is survived by his wife; Linda, their children; Joey and Sonya Taylor of Winthrop, Jason Taylor and Laurie White of Russell, Kelly and Joie McCarthy of Massena and Dustin Taylor and his fiancé Barbara Ruvalcaba of Norwood, seven grandchildren; Joshua and Christine Huff, Brianna Huff, Makenzie Taylor, Grant Taylor, Bransen Kinnear, Curran Taylor, Caeden Taylor, Hannah Taylor, two great grandchildren, Jason James Huff and Addison Rose Huff.
Jim’s Life will be Celebrated on Sunday August 4th, starting with a time of visitation from 11 am until 2 pm with a Remembrance Gathering at 2 pm. Burial will follow in Carvel Cemetery in Helena.
Flowers are respectfully declined, please consider any gestures of kindness to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, Inc, Tri Town Rescue Squad or the Brasher Winthrop Volunteer Fire Department.
Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com
