James Clifford Woodward died Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Advent Health, Tavares, FL from COVID related complications. James is survived by his wife Dorothy (Davis) Woodward, a son, Michael, his wife Tammy (Smith) Woodward, a daughter, Michelle (Woodward) Lindsay and her husband Brian Lindsay. James leaves behind brothers Richard, Larry, Danny, and sisters Sharon LaRoux and Sheila Paro, as well as a predeceased brother William, and several nephews and nieces.
James was born in Gouverneur, NY, December 9, 1950. He graduated from Indian River H.S. class of 1969. He married Dorothy 47 years ago in Watertown, NY. James was a former employee of Haley Electric, Watertown, NY prior to moving to Harvard, IL where he and his wife Dorothy worked at Mitts and Merrill for over 10 years. James has been retired over 10 years. He could often be found on the golf course or following golf on TV. His favorite sports teams were the Cowboys and the Yankees. A “Celebration of Life” is being planned for this summer. Please plant a tree in his memory, in lieu of flowers.
