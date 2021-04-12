James Crump

Winthrop – James E. Crump, 87, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Canton Potsdam Hospital.
He was born on May 8, 1933 in Stockholm, son of the late Lester and Dorothy (Rockwood) Crump. He went to East Part Country School and graduated from Brasher Stockholm High School. Jim started his employment with ALCOA on July 19, 1951. He married Elizabeth J. LaMora on September 20, 1952 at St. John the Baptist Church in Madrid. Elizabeth passed on February 22, 1981. James entered the US Army on March 17, 1953, serving in Korea. He returned to ALCOA, worked throughout the plant, ended his career as a truck driver and retired after 41 ½ years on January 1, 1993. He married Betty Castle on June 2, 1986 at the American Legion in Winthrop. Betty passed away on July 31, 2001.
Jim practiced his faith at St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls and was a member of the Knights of Columbus -2176. He bowled on the Monday and Thursday Men’s league and on the Wednesday AM Senior’s League in Moira. He looked forward to summer for golf at Meadow Brook Golf Course. He had hobbies of woodworking and painting.
He is survived by his children, William J. and Shirlie Crump, and Darlene and Robert G. Wood, Jr., two brothers, Mark and Vickie Crump and Donald Crump, two sisters, Sylvia Snyder and Lillian Cuthbert, grandchildren, Jason and CJ Crump, Mandy Cockayne, Eugene Sawyer, Darrell and Victoria Sawyer, Dustin Crump, Samantha Oakes, Kimberly Oakes, and Matthew Oakes, great grandchildren, Jake Crump, Josh Crump, Brady Cockayne, Kelsey Cockayne, Jordan Sawyer, Hanna Sawyer and Hope Crump. Jim was predeceased by two daughters, Irene Oakes and Pamela Rookey, a grandson, Adam T. Crump, six brothers, Maurice, Robert, Jerome, Thomas, Michael, and Gary, five sisters, Marie Ramsdell, Beulah Foster, Patricia Wagstaff-Foster, Carol Snyder-Foster, and Linda Shattuck.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 pm at the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls on Wednesday at 10am with burial to follow with military honors in the parish cemetery.
Donations in James’ honor can be made to St. Patrick Church.
Memories can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com.
