CANTON - A celebration of life for James D. Barrick, 85, will be held October 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. Friends may call from 12:00 until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Canton. Mr. Barrick died August 20, 2019 at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton.
James D. Barrick
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.