CANTON – James Deane Barrick, 85, of Canton died Tuesday afternoon, August 20, 2019 at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Health Center – Maplewood Campus.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah and their son, Matthew, both of Canton; his daughter, Elizabeth Barrick and his grandson, Michael Barrick, both of Houston, Texas; his mother and father-in-law, Judy and Robert Penski of Colton; his brother-in-law and his wife, Whit Penski and Agnes Im and their children, Eve and Ada; his cousin, Norma Pugh of Charleston, South Carolina. He was predeceased by his first wife, Joan Myers Barrick and their son, Brian.
Jim was born on February 17, 1934 to Rev. (Chaplain) Milford Barrick and Helen Barrick in Charlotte, NC. He educated at McDonogh School in Maryland, to which he attributed his work ethic and whatever success he achieved in life. Jim received his B.A. degree from St. Lawrence University in 1956, having served as station manager of KSLU and chief justice of the student judiciary board, with membership in Omicron Delta Kappa and the English and Radio honor societies. He was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army and served as a platoon leader in the 3rd Recon Squadron of the 8th Cavalry in Germany. Following the service, he was hired by Corning Glass, where he held management positions in personnel and production. He was selected to organize the Consumer Division’s first Sales Service Department, where he served as the customer’s representative in the final shipping plant, arranging need production and shipment changes and handling product guarantee claims. He wrote two service manuals for the division. He was moved into sales and became the division’s Contract Sales Manager.
Jim left Corning in 1969 and joined the St. Lawrence University Development staff. He enrolled in the school’s M.Ed program in Counseling. Following graduation in 1973, he was hired by Wilmington College in Ohio to organize their first career development program. He served students and alumni in career selection, career entry, career management, time management, listening skills, personal budgeting, and stress control, holding six copyrights in self-directed materials. While at Wilmington, Jim served as an administrative consultant to Anderson College in Indiana, and was a Lilly Endowment representative at their Liberal Arts conference. He also served as an administrator and instructor at the college’s degree program at a medium security prison.
In 1980, Jim was hired by SUNY Potsdam as Director of Career Services. He brought programs he developed in Ohio and continued to stress career benefits of Liberal Arts. Following his retirement from SUNY in 1996, he served as maintenance volunteer at the Frederick Remington Art Museum in Ogdensburg, with a wide range of responsibilities from basic cleaning to repair work and presentations. He considered this his most enjoyable job.
Jim was involved in several community organizations. He helped with the startup of the Canton Community Fund, served as a TAUNY Board member, and was active in the startup of the Partridge Run golf course and trail. He had been a member of the Rotary. While he was trained in skydiving and scuba diving, Jim was known as an avid touring cyclist with the Canton Bicycle Club. He maintained club membership and event records, served as a Safety Chairman and was editor of the North Country Cyclist.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held in the fall at a time and place to be announced. Burial of his cremated remains will be in Fairview Cemetery, Canton at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the McDonogh School, 8600 McDonogh Road, Owings Mills, MD, 21117 or by visiting www.mcdonogh.org.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
