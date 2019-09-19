James E. Bristol, Sr., 74, of Camden, NY passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, NY. He was born on March 16, 1945 in Knoxboro, NY a son of Clifford & Amanda Jaeger Bristol. On September 23, 1967 he married the former Linda Marino in the Town of Vienna, NY. She passed away August 19, 2008. Jim worked in the construction field for most of his life owning and operating his own, PDQ Acoustical Tile until his retirement. He had a love for farming and taking care of animals.
Surviving are three daughters, Jessica Chapple, Michelle& Robert Wright, all of Rome, Samantha & Joseph Chapple, Lee Center, NY, three sons, Terry Marino, North Bay, NY, Patrick & Dawn Bristol, Vienna, NY and James & Brandy Bristol, Jr., Carthage, NY, 11 grandchildren including Allan ‘Mikey’ Bristol, whom they raised as a son, 6 great grandchildren, two sisters, Dorcas ‘Dutch’ Graham, Camden, NY and Fern Davis, Sylvan Beach, NY and several nieces & nephews. Besides his parents and wife Linda, Jim was predeceased by four sisters, Katherine Nolan, Ruby Heffentrager, Jean Lawrence, Deborah Marino, four brothers, Roland ‘Bud’ Bristol, Edmund Bristol, Sr., Richard ‘Dick’ Bristol, Sr., and Clifford ‘Jack’ Bristol, Jr.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. from LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., 109 Main Street, Camden, NY. Private graveside services will be held at Maple Flats Cemetery, Cleveland, NY. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com
