PHILADELPHIA - James E. Hall, 91, formerly of Philadelphia died Sunday December 29, 2019 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY.
Born August 9, 1928 in Lewisburg, NY, he was the son of the late Lyle W. and Margaret Teresa Whalen Hall. He was educated in local schools and graduated in 1946 from Antwerp High School.
Mr. Hall entered the US Army in 1946, serving in Japan during the occupation. He earned his parachutist’s badge during this time.
He married Jean C. Neville of Philadelphia on February 6, 1959.
Mr. Hall sold cars for various dealerships across the north country for approximately thirty-five years. In the mid 1990’s he retired from Hampton Motors in Gouverneur, NY.
He was a fan of “hit and miss” engines, traveling with his wife and family in the northeastern United States and Canada to many shows. Also, he was a ham radio operator, call sign WB2ASH.
Survivors including his wife, Jean are three children, James, Jr. and his wife Laurie, Florida, Linda Elcsisin and her husband Mike, Calcium and Jean Atkinson, Watertown; seven grandchildren, Whitney, Shelby, James, Emily, Michael, Dylan and Erika; and one brother, Frederick Hall, Antwerp.
A brother, Lawrence Hall and two sisters, Theresa Stevenson and Mary Bastian died before him.
Mass will be held 10 am Saturday January 4, 2020 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 320 W. Lynde Street, Watertown, NY, with Rev. Jonas, officiating. Family and friends will gather at the Philadelphia American Legion following services.
Calling hours are 3 to 6 pm Friday January 3 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa.
Burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Evans Mills will be in the spring.
Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 441 Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, NY 13204 or the Northern New York Agricultural Museum, P.O. Box 108, Stone Mills, NY 13656.
The family would like to thank the 2nd floor staff at the Samaritan Keep Home for their care.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
