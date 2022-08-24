LOWVILLE/THERESA- James E. Heidt, 85, of Brookside Senior Living Community, formerly of Theresa, passed away on Monday evening, August 22, 2022 at St. Luke’s Healthcare, Utica.
A funeral Mass will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville with Rev. Douglas A. Decker, Pastor officiating. A gathering at St. Peter’s Church Fellowship Hall will immediately follow the funeral Mass, all are welcome. Burial will be at a later date in Brookside Cemetery, Watertown. Calling hours are from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The ARC Oneida/Lewis Chapter, 245 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501. Online contributions can be made at https://www.thearcolc.org
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
