James E. Holder, 90, lifelong resident of Brownville passed away Monday, July 22, at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 25th at 12:00 pm at the Brownville Cemetery. There are no public calling hours. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
James is survived by his wife, June; a daughter-in-law Theo Jane Holder, Arkport; grandson, Seth Holder, Oneida; granddaughter, Heather Smith, Arkport; great-grandson, Travis Holder, great-granddaughter, Tiffany Smith, two brothers, Richard Holder and Buster Holder, his sisters, Anna, AZ, Linda, Cape Vincent Rosemary, Watertown, Eleanor, Watertown; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his son, Robert Holder, and several brothers and sisters.
James was born on October 7, 1928 one of 17 children to Elmer and Rose Holder. At the age of 15 James went to work at Brownville Paper Company, he held many positions at the mill retiring after 48 years as a millwright and foreman.
Mr. Holder was a volunteer fireman for Brownville Fire Department, Village Trustee for the village of Brownville, member of the Brownville Methodist Church and was the Village of Brownville Policeman.
He was a wonderful woodworker making wooden toys, furniture and cabinets. Jim was an avid bowler at the Play-Mor Lanes and Watertown Bowl.
James married June Lalone January 9, 1949. Mrs. Holder retired from the Watertown Daily Times.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Brownville Methodist Church Window Fund or The Village of Brownville Youth Committee.
Condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
