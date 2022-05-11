James E. Jackson, Sr., 87, of Altmar, NY, passed away Saturday, May 7th, 2022 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse. Born to the late Clayton and Francis (Petrie) Jackson, James was a member of the local Teamsters -317 and the Onondaga Winnebago Camping Club. He attended Dugway United Methodist Church in Dugway, NY.
Jim was predeceased by his wife, the former Sandra Electra (Cornell) Jackson and by his sister, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Barlow.
He is survived by his children: James (Patricia) Jackson Jr. of Clay, Martha Basler of Altmar, Lon (Katherine) Jackson of Sandy, UT, Carl (Sato) Jackson of San Diego, CA, and Michael (Betsy) Jackson of Bridgeport; and by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice.
Services were at Krueger Funeral Home in Mattydale and burial was in North Syracuse Cemetery. For more info, photos or to sign the guest book, please visit www.kruegerfh.com
