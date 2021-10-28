WEST PARISHVILLE – Graveside services for James E. “Jim” Pearl, 78, a resident to 22 West Parishville Road, Potsdam, will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 in Pleasant Mound Cemetery, Colton, at 1 p.m. with Pastor David McDonald presiding. Jim passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 26, 2021 at his home. Jim is survived by his wife of 22 years, Cora; a son, James Pearl Jr.; a daughter, Virginia “Ginny” and Brian Hallman; a step-son, Jonathan Buckley; three grandchildren, Caitlyn, Mason and Emily; his three brothers, Richard Pearl and his companion Adele Hunkins; Michael Pearl and Patrick and Debbie Pearl; a sister, Joan Murray as well as several nieces and nephews. Jim was pre-deceased by his parents and a sister, Jeannie Koch.
Born in Potsdam, NY on December 3, 1942 to the late Emery and Alice McComber Pearl, Jim graduated from high school and started working. He worked for Red Curtis at Curtis Motors in Potsdam and later worked at Barstow Motors, for over 30 years. Jim loved to help others, he also worked part time at the Shoreline Restaurant in Hannawa Falls and was a longtime member of the Hannawa Falls Fire Department. He loved the outdoors, hunting (although her never would shoot a deer), fishing, picking leeks, going to camp and playing cards. He was a member of the South Colton Fish and Game Club as well. Memorial donations in Jim’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of James E. “Jim” Pearl.
