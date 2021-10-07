James E. McAuliffe III, age 71, April 8, 1950 - October 4, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Michele McAuliffe; daughter, Dr. Christine McAuliffe; and his stepsons, Daniel & Bryan Curtis and their families. Jim is also survived by his large and very loving family of his six siblings and their families. Private services will be held at Cummings Funeral Home and Holy Family Church at the request of the family with burial at Glenwood Cemetery to follow. Donations in Jim’s memory can be made to Hospice of Jefferson County. Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.cummingsfuneral.com
