James E. McVean, 60, of Colton, passed away on February 23, 2020 at University of Vermont in Burlington.
James was born on July 3, 1959 in Watertown, NY.
It is with a heavy heart we announce James passed away from cancer. He is survived by three sisters; Kas and her companion, Jerry Dixon of Malone, NY.; Nancy and husband, Patrick of Helena, Montana; and Mary T. of St. Johns, Virgin Islands. He is also survived by his companion Mary Farmer of Malone.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Arrangements are through Spaulding Funeral Home, Inc.
