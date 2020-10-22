James E. Place, 65, of Pillar Point, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital Health Center with his loving family by his side.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life honoring Jim, to be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Cape Vincent Volunteer Fire Dept., 241 Broadway St., Cape Vincent, from 2:00-5:00pm. Face masks must be worn and proper social distancing followed. Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro, NY.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com
