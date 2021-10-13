Redwood, NY- James E. Tucker, 77, Van Tuck Lane, passed away Tuesday afternoon at his home.
He was born February 8, 1944, in Watertown, NY, son of Orville and Jane Mack Tucker. He graduated from Indian River High School. He married Clara Wimmer on November 6, 1964, in Antwerp, NY.
Jim was Owner of Sazet Corporation, Antwerp and Great Northern Construction, Evans Mills. He was a member of the Watertown Elks Club and several hunting clubs. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and racing but he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends the most.
Besides his wife Clara, he is survived by two sons, Charles (Sharon) Tucker Denver, NC, and James “Ben” (Becky) Tucker, Arcade, NY, a daughter, Trisha (Louis) Amato, Theresa, NY, a sister Judy Ridsdale, Antwerp, NY, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, a daughter, Heidi Tucker and a brother, Thomas Tucker.
Family and friends are invited to join in a graveside service that will be held on October 22, 2021, at 1:00, at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Antwerp. A reception will follow the cemetery services at the American Legion in Antwerp located on Main Street.
Memorial donations may be made to Indian River Ambulance Service, 6 ½ Sand Street, Philadelphia, NY 13673.
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.
Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com.
