James E. Wetterhahn, 93, County Route 156, Watertown, passed away September 28th, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep Home where he was a resident for six months.
The funeral will be 2 pm Thursday, October 6th, 2022, at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will follow in the Grove Cemetery, LaFargeville. Calling hours will be the funeral home on Thursday from 12 pm until 2 pm.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary; four children Stephen (Gennie) Wetterhahn, Gouverneur, Elaine (Jeff) Partnow, Fairbanks, AK, Judith (Richard, Jr.) Bundy, Garner, NC and Dale Wetterhahn, Clarksville, TN; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Orlene Wetterhahn.
James was born February 19, 1925 in LaFargeville, a son to Ernest and Elva Kring Wetterhahn. He graduated from LaFargeville High School in 1947. Jim married Mary Hobbs in 1957. Mr. and Mrs. Wetterhahn moved to their current home following their marriage.
Mr. Wetterhahn was a self-employed electrician, plumbing and refrigeration installer and repairman, retiring at age 59. He continued to work restoring antique tractors for 28 years.
Contributions may be made to Rutland Congregational Church
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
