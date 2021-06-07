James Earl Robbins passed away on March 24, 2021 from complications during surgery for an aneurysm. He was 79 years old. He is survived by his sister JoAnne Scherfel, his brother Jon (Christina) and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Earl, mother Regina and sister Mary Ellen. He was born on August 9, 1941 in Watertown, New York and graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1959. Upon graduation from high school, he went to work in the advertising department of the Watertown Daily Times. He was a member of the Army National Guard and heavily involved in local politics. Mr. Robbins moved to Florida in 1968 to be closer to his family. He continued working in the newspaper business for several years for the Miami Herald and the Tampa Tribune. He was an avid sports fan and a season ticket holder for several years for the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After retiring from the Tampa Tribune, he lived in New Port Richey, Florida for several years before moving to Littleton, Colorado.
