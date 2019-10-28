NORWOOD—Funeral services for 80 year old James F. Bauer, a resident of 15 Maple Street, Norwood, will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood with Pastor Rob Schirmer presiding. Burial will be held in the Calvary Cemetery, Norwood following the services. Calling hours will be held at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. James passed away Saturday morning, October 26, 2019, at his home.
James is survived by his family and friends within the SUNMOUNT and NYSARC communities. Born in Newark, NY on January 23, 1939 to the late John J. and Eva R. Tiffany Bauer, James currently resided at the Maple St. IRA in Norwood, NY . Prior to becoming ill, he resided at the Leroy St. IRA in Potsdam, NY for over a decade. James was a great man. He was loved by many. He was an avid collector of watches and had an extensive collection of movies. Whenever James came back from shopping, he would put his name and the date he purchased it on the item. James also remembered everything, to this day, James could tell you what station the radio had to be at the Massena Drive-In Theater. James attend the ARC Jefferson - St. Lawrence in-house program at the Maple St IRA. He was actively involved in their Senior Program based in the Massena Workshop for years prior to becoming ill, a program in which he loved. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
