James F. Monaghan Jr., 52, of Pyrites was stricken ill at home and died unexpectedly on Friday, January 22, 2021.
James, Jim, Jimmy, Jimbo, as he was affectionately known, was born July 7, 1968 in New Brunswick, New Jersey, a son to James F. Monaghan Sr. and Jean Spanier-Sweitzer. He attended Channelview High School in Texas. Jim was a general, all around handyman, and all who knew him, knew all they had to do was ask and Jim was ready to help. He enjoyed being outdoors, on or near the water, fishing and life.
James is survived by his wife, Jolene Flanagan; by his parents, James Sr. and Jean; by a son, James A. Monaghan; his siblings, Joseph A. Monaghan, Dawn Kingsley and Janine Sharp, as well as step-children, Kristopher Mayo and Zoey Flanagan.
There will be a memorial service scheduled at a later date. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
