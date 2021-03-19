BRASHER FALLS – James F. Peets, 85, a longtime resident of South Church Street , peacefully passed away on the beautiful sunny afternoon of St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Jim was born on October 31, 1935 in Malone, the son of late James and Frances (Peets) Shea. At the age of 3, Jim endured the death of his mother and his father being drafted into the World War II; he was adopted by his grandparents, Louis P. and May O. Peets. He was raised in Brushton, as another brother to his aunts and uncles and a brother to many of his cousins. On July 28, 1962, he married the love of his life, Mary Kay Fitzgerald at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Canton with Rev. J. Albert O’Brien, officiating. They shared a love like no other and enjoyed 30 years of friendship and love until her sudden passing on September 29, 1992.
Growing up in Brushton, Jim worked alongside his family at the family store in the heart of town. He worked for a short time at a state hospital near New York City. At the start of the construction of the Seaway, Jim worked for UHL and Rich Construction Company. He later started his working career with New York Power Authority at the St. Lawrence - FDR Power Dam, where he worked in various departments retiring 1991 as the Assistant Purchasing Manager after over 30 years of service. He also proudly served his county in the New York National Guard for 10 years. He was an active communicant of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, serving as a trustee, parish council member, and finance council member for many years. He enjoyed golfing with his many friends at Meadowbrook Golf Course and bowling in leagues at Market Lanes in Potsdam and F&L Seaway Bowl in Massena. He and his late wife enjoyed traveling and those memories and adventures continued with his daughter and son-in-law. Jim greatly enjoyed the many lunches and visits with his many friends in the Brasher and Winthrop community.
Jim is survived by his loving daughter and best friend, Catherine Peets Green and her husband, Chad of Massena; his cousins, who he regarded as his brothers, William and Linda Boyle of Stratford, Connecticut; Donald Boyle of Merritt Island, Florida; Jack and Pat Boyle of Milford, Pennsylvania; his sister-in-law, Margaret Boyle of Norwood; and their families.
In addition to his wife, parents, and grandparents, Jim was predeceased by his cousin, Richard “Dick” Boyle; and his aunts and uncles who were his brother and sisters, Adelbert Peets, Mae Boyle, Madeline Peets, and Loretta Peets.
Friends may call Thursday 4 to 7 p.m. at Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Brasher Falls with Rev. Garry B. Giroux, celebrating. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Brasher Falls.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Patrick’s Church, Brasher-Winthrop Fire Department, or the Tri-Town Rescue Squad.
Friends and family may share memories and offer condolences may be offered online at www.donaldsonfh.com
