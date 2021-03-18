BRASHER FALLS - James F. Peets, 85, a longtime resident of Church Street South, peacefully passed away on Wednesday afternoon, March 17, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, after a brief illness.
Among his survivors are his daughter, Catherine Peets Green and her husband, Chad of Massena.
Arrangements are incomplete with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.