James F. Thorne, 69, of Media, PA, passed away December 31st, 2020. Jim was born in Watertown, NY. Growing up, he and his four siblings found themselves spending as much time as they could outdoors. Eventually Jim’s love of the outdoors brought him to Yale where he earned a PhD in forestry in 1984.
Shortly thereafter Jim moved to the Philadelphia area with his wife, Rosemary, to accept a position with the Univ. of Penn’s Graduate School of Landscape Architecture. Eight years later, Jim continued his professional career at the Nature Conservancy. While there, Jim discovered a passion for conducting prescribed fires as a way to promote the growth of native plants and trees. Jim then spent ten years with Natural Lands Trust, where his proudest achievement was playing a critical role in the formation of the Hopewell Big Woods Partnership, a 73,000 acre conservation area encompassing the largest contiguous forest in southeastern Pennsylvania.
Jim found tremendous joy in his family, including his children, Megan, Matt and Dylan, and his five grandchildren. He imparted a deep appreciation of the outdoors and was a loving fun father. Jim is remembered for his exuberant smile, hearty laugh, and deep love of nature.
Jim was a lifelong athlete, playing soccer in high school and college, running marathons and later transitioning to long distance cycling. Biking continued to bring Jim joy well after his diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 54. Jim had a zest for life and lived his days to the fullest with his family in Wallingford and more recently in nearby Media.
Jim’s memory will be cherished and kept alive by his wife and longtime caregiver, Rosemary Fitzgerald; children: Megan Bowers (Nicholas), Matt Thorne (Annie) and Dylan Thorne (Jena); and grandchildren: Harrison, Emma and Miles Bowers, Mackenzie Thorne and Jameson Thorne. He also leaves behind his loving siblings: Sandy Martindale, Amy Hamilton and David Thorne.
Any gifts in memory of Jim can be directed to the Penn Memory Center at https://pennmemorycenter.org/.
