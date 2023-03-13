Calling hours for James Fitzpatrick will be Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 4-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. At 4 pm The Ancient Order of Hibernians will hold a service in memory of Jim. A funeral mass will be held Friday, March 17, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Church at 10 am. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Fayetteville, NY at 2pm. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
James Fitzpatrick
