NORWOOD – Graveside services with military honors for 93 year old James Francis Liebfred Sr., a resident of 25 River Street, Norwood, will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Riverside Cemetery in Norwood with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. James passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg after a brief stay and a long battle with dementia. Specifically at his request, there will be no calling hours. He will be laid to rest next to his wife, Gladys, at Riverside Cemetery in Norwood.
James is survived by his son David and his wife Diane, of Norwood, his daughter Judy and her husband Arthur Dubois of Gulfport, MS and a daughter-in-law Barbara Liebfred of St. Augustine, FL; his brother Richard Liebfred of Mitchell, IN; ten grandchildren John Liebfred and his wife Heather of Parishville; Steven Liebfred of Florida; James and his wife Meredith of Gulfport, MS; Joseph Dubois of Gulfport, MS; Carol Kench of Ogdensburg; Lee and her husband Kevin Gollaher of Potsdam; Jennifer Liebfred and companion David DeShane of Potsdam; Shannon and her husband Kurt Russell of Massena; Melissa Barber of Massena and Michael and his wife Jodi Liebfred of Norfolk as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Gladys, his sons James Liebfred Jr. and Lyle Liebfred, his daughter Carol Ann Liebfred and his brother William Liebfred.
James was born on June 7, 1926, in Norwood, NY, the son of Frank and Helen (Wheeler) Liebfred. He graduated from Norwood-Norfolk, going on to join the Marine Corps, where he fought in World War II. Where he was most proud of being one of the many soldiers that stormed the beaches of Iwo Jima. He came home to marry, Gladys Feickert on August 7, 1946 to which he was married to for almost fifty years. He worked at the water treatment facility in Norwood until his retirement, to which they named the road after him. He was also a proud member of the VFW, an honorary member Marine Corps League, and a past member of the Norwood American Legion. James enjoyed spending time with his family, time at camp, scratch-off tickets, bowling and hunting. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North Country Honor Flight or to the St. Josephs Nursing Home in Ogdensburg. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of James Francis Liebfred Sr..
