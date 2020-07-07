James Franklin Wake Sr, 86, of LaFayette, NY, died peacefully on Friday, July 3rd.
James Wake was a graduate of Clarkson University. He worked for over 40 years at Carrier Corporation as a highly respected electrical engineer. In his younger years, he enjoyed serving as an umpire with Eastwood Little League, playing hockey and bowling. Throughout his life, he applied his knowledge repairing equipment of all kinds.
Born on Jan 11, 1934, in Potsdam NY, he was the son of John J. and Bernice C. Derouchie Wake.
He was pre-deceased by his brother Lawrence Wake; sisters Helen Mills and Barbara Newton.
He is survived by his beloved significant other, Melinda Wilkinson; children: Catherine (Wayne) Perrigo, James Wake Jr., Margaret (William ) Heffron, Mary (Carol McManus) Wake, Joe Wake and their mother, Joy H. Wake; and his brother John Wake. James is also survived by his grandchildren: Wayne (Ava) Perrigo, Keith and Travis Perrigo, Nicholas (Erin) Heffron and James Heffron and his 4 great-grandchildren: Amelia, Francesca, Liam and Kinley and numerous nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Friday, July 10th from 4 to 6 PM at Ballweg & Lunsford Funeral Home, 2584 Field Lane, LaFayette, NY 13084. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences for Jim’s family may be left on the funeral home website, www.ballweg-lunsford.com
