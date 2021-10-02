James Frederick, born May 9, 1925, son of the late Fred P. and Bernice C. McDermott, of Brownville, NY.
Passed away peacefully with family members at his side on September 24, 2021, age 96. Jim served in World War II from 1943-1946 and was recalled to active service during the Korean War in 1951. He joined the New York State Police in 1949 and began his career as a Trooper stationed in Troop D Oswego. In 1954, he was assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and later promoted to Corporal in 1961, Sergeant in 1962 and a Zone Sergeant in 1967. He retired as a Buffalo Zone Sergeant in 1979. Jim was also an officer in the NYS Police Benevolent Association and after retiring from the State Police he helped form the Niagara Region Chapter of the Association of Former NYS Troopers. He also spent time as the Chief of Security for the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. He was an active member of the Buffalo Knights of Columbus Council -184, the Cardinal O’Hara Booster Club, and was an avid Buffalo Bills and University of Notre Dame football fan. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Frances Lucille (nee Fox) McDermott, granddaughter Michela McDermott and brother Phillip McDermott; devoted father of Mark (Christine), Monica (John) Beiter, John (Linda), Daniel (Debra), Michael, and Thomas; loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; dear brother of Alice McDermott; brother-in-law of Jane McDermott; also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will be present Thursday from 4-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). Family and friends are invited Friday at 9:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Christopher Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Please assemble at church. Interment with Military Honors to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Former Troopers Helping Hands at PO Box 432, Buffalo, NY 14224. Share memories and condolences on James’ Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
