James G.G. Trainham, 49, Tylerville, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 after being stricken ill at work.
The funeral will be 11 am Monday, November 1st, 2021 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown with Rev. Toby Schilling officiating. Calling hours are Sunday, October 31st from 11 am – 3 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be for the convenience of the family.
Jim is survived by his wife Karen; his mother Bonnie (W. Robert) Herrmann, Chases Lake; four sisters Cherrie (Jerome) Sullivan, Tylerville, Temmie (Ed) Kubinski and Carrie (Phil) Kubinski, all of Turin and Hollie (Jeff) Powis, Copenhagen; 16 nieces and nephews, 13 great nieces and nephews; many aunts, uncles and cousins; brother-in-law Troy (Laurie) Eves and a sister-in-law Krista (Scott Hunt) Eves. He was predeceased by his father Gary on July 20, 1996.
Jim was born November 18, 1971 in Watertown, a son to Gary and Bonnie Dietrich Trainham. He was a 1989 graduate of Copenhagen. He furthered his education, graduating from Jefferson Community College with an associates degree. He graduated from Albany College of Pharmacy in 1994.
He went to work for the Samaritan Medical Center following graduation in the pharmacy and currently held the position of Informatics Pharmacist (ITRph) at the time of his passing.
Jim and Karen loved spending time together at their camp on the Tug Hill. They enjoyed hunting, four wheeling and snowmobiling. Jim enjoyed spending time at Goodfellos restaurant, working with his tractor and other numerous “toys”. He loved his time with family, the Gang from Binghamton and the Samaritan IT and Pharmacy Family. No expenses mattered when it came to the needs of anyone.
Jim was a member of the F&AM Bethany Lodge -821. He was a member of the Royal Arch and King David Council -97 Cryptic Masons and the Watertown Commandry - 11 and Knights Templar.
He was a member of the South Rutland Valley Grange, the Lowville BPOE Lodge -1605, the Universal Life Church Ministries and the Sons of the American Legion Dexter -583. He was a member of the NRA and the Barnes Corners Sno-Pals, Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Trainham Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Copenhagen Central School.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.