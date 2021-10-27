James G.G. Trainham, 49, Tylerville, passed away suddenly Wednesday morning, October 27th, 2021 at work. Jim was a pharmacist in charge of IT at the Samaritan Medical Center. Among his survivors is his wife Karen. A complete obituary will follow pending completion of funeral arrangements. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
James G.G. Trainham,
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.