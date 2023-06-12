MOIRA – James G. Wilson age 77 passed away Sunday (June 11, 2023) at the Samaritan Summit Valley Nursing Home. Calling hours are set for Friday (June 16th) from 4-8 at the Flint Funeral Home, Moira. Funeral services are set for Saturday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. A complete obituary will appear at a later date.
James G. Wilson
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.