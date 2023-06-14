MOIRA – James G. Wilson, 77, passed away Sunday (June 11, 2023) at the Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown. Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira. Born April 6, 1946, in Watertown, NY the son of Robert and Bernice (Cannan) Wilson. Jim entered union with Nancy Gossiaux, but the couple would part ways. On April 14th, 1973, Jim married Carol Madlin whom he had met while working together at the IGA in Watertown. She predeceased him on April 27th, 2017. Later Jim became the Co-Manager for P&C foods where he worked for thirty-two years until they closed. Jim would then go on to work at Price Chopper until he retired. If you were ever looking for Jim, you could find him on the golf course, down having coffee, or up at his camp. Not far behind would be his grandchildren. Jim was a very active and valued member of the community having been a Commissioner for the Moira Fire District-1 for 15 years, a member of the Beaver Pond Hunting Club, and coaching Little League, Softball, and Biddy Basketball. Treasured memories will be forever in the hearts of his children Jamie (Shawn) Niles of Moira, Debbie (Kenny) Reed of Knoxville Tenn., James (Diane) Wilson of Cherryville, NC, and Bob (Tara) Wilson of Black River. Also surviving her are his eight grandchildren Matthew (Alexis) and Dawson Niles, Ryan Reed, and Jason (Brittney) Reed, Jessica, and Jordan, Joshua Wilson; two great grandchildren Aiden and Jackson Reed. His sister Dorothy (Burbank) many sister and brother-in-laws and many many cousins, nieces, and nephews survive him. James is predeceased by his parents, wife, brother Thomas Wilson, and granddaughter Karissa Wilson. SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held Friday (June 16, 2023) from 4-8 and at the Flint Funeral Home. Funeral services celebrating Jim’s life will be held Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will commence in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Brushton. Memorial contributions in Jim’s honor may be made to the Moira Vol. Fire and Rescue, P.O Box 122, Moira, NY 12957. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.flintfuneralhomeny.com
James G. Wilson
April 6, 1946 - June 11, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
