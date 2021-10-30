There will be no calling hours or funeral for James G. Wilton. Mr. Wilton of 20710 Reasoner Rd. Watertown died at St. Joseph’s Hospital on October 27, 2021. He was 78. He was born September 26, 1943 in Watertown, NY the son of Harry and Cleva Gardner Wilton. He attended General Brown High School. He married Vineta Gibbs on July 23, 1977 in Lyons Falls, New York.
Mr. Wilton was a local truck driver for Teale Express until he retired on June 1, 1998 after 32 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending quality time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the Brownville Fire Dept. or Hospice of Jefferson County.
He is survived by his wife Venita Wilton, his children and step children Mrs. Jonathan (Rebecca) Wilton - Sykes of Canastota, NY, Randy and Patty White of Port Leydon, NY and William and Robin White - Pritchard of Boonville. He is also survived by his grandchildren Trenton and Tyler Sykes of Canastota, NY, Brooke White and Andy Kohl of Port Leydon, NY, Jason and Linda Pritchard of Lee Center, William “A. J.” and Reina Pritchard of Boonville, NY, and Kory Pritchard of Boonville, NY. Also surviving are four great grandsons Abel, Liam, Timothy and Bentley Kohl, and two great granddaughters Raegan and Sophie Pritchard. Mr. Wilton is also survived by his two sisters Anita Roach of Sulphur Springs an Joyce Simpson of Lexington, Kentucky. He is predeceased by his parents Harry and Cleva Wilton, his two brothers Curtis Wilton and Robert Wilton and a sister Gladys LaLone.
Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
