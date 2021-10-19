You have permission to edit this article.
James Gifford

November 27, 1940 - October 20, 2008

Death Changes Everything! Time Changes Nothing... I still miss the sound of your voice; the wisdom in your voice; the stories of your life; and just being in your presence! So, no - times changes nothing! I miss you as much today as I did the day you died. I just miss you! Your wife Linda.

