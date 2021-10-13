All services and internment for James H. Buckles, Jr. will be at a later date. Mr. Buckles, of 17481 US Route 11, 3-H, Watertown died at the Ellis Farm Hospice Residence on October 11, 2021. He was 80. Among his survivors are his wife of 47 years, Barbara Ann and his step son and his wife, Edward and Ruby Stevens of Watertown, NY. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
James H. Buckles, Jr.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.