James H. Elliott Born 05/09/1941 died 04/08/2022
survived by wife, Sheila A. Elliott, daughter Lou-Ellen L. Elliott, grandchildren, Telissa, CJ, and Tianna, 6 great-grandchildren, step children, step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren and 3 siblings.
James was born in Lafargeville, NY and died in The Dalles, Oregon. He was born to Maude E. Willmert and Willard M. Elliott.
His favorite saying was: Jack of all trades, Master of none.
