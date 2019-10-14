Mr. James H. Green Sr., age 93 of Potsdam, NY passed away on October 14th at the Highland Nursing Home in Massena, NY. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, October 18th at 10am at St. Mary’s Church with Rev. Stephen Rocker and Rev. Raymond Moreau co-celebrant. Burial will follow the service at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Friends may call on October 17th from 3-7pm. Contributions in his memory can be made to Catholic Charities of Potsdam, NY.
James is survived by his sons James (Jean) Green Jr. of Winthrop and Gary (Cindy) Green of East Syracuse; daughter Jan (Con) Mahoney of Hannawa Falls; brother Jack Green; 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Jimmy is predeceased by his wife Helen Green and two brothers Robert and Paul Green.
Mr. James H. Green was born July 8, 1926 in Stockholm, NY to Harold Green and Beulah Davis. He attended Potsdam schools and then graduated from Norwood Norfolk Central School. He then enlisted in the United States Army on August 21, 1944. He served overseas during WWII. He was very proud to have served under General George Patton in the Battle of the Bulge. James was injured in battle and was awarded the Bronze Star. He was honorably discharged on November 1, 1945.
He returned to the states and on February 11, 1946 he was married to Helen Cardinal at St. Mary’s Church with Rev. Eisley conducting the service. Jimmy had a few businesses that he operated. He took over his father’s insurance company. He was the owner and operator of Green’s Insurance Agency for over 50 years. He had his own contracting business and he had a very successful upholstery business.
Jimmy was very involved. He was a member of St. Mary’s Church, the West Stockholm Fire Department, the Knights of Columbus and was a charter member of the Elks Lodge. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
