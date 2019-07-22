James H. Sylvester passed away on July 11, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida after a long illness. He was born on September 10, 1937 in Carthage, NY to Henry and Rose Sylvester. He graduated from Augustinian Academy in Carthage in 1955. Shortly after graduation he joined the U S Air Force. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn of Sarasota, his sister, Susan (Bryan) O’Dell, Natural Bridge, NY, 8 children and 3 step-children, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and a nephew. A brother, Henry Sylvester, Jr. passed away in 2014. Services were held at The Harvest Church in Sarasota on July 16, 2019.
