Massena: James Harvey Peets, age 78 passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, March 2, 2020. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Massena.
Friends and family may be received on Thursday March5, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the funeral the Mass at 3:00 P.M. at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Massena. James was born on February 28, 1942 in Malone, NY the son of the late Harvey and Hazel (Savage) Peets. He married Patricia Roy on August 18, 1962 at the Church of the Sacred Heart with the late Msgr. Griffith Joseph Billmeyer presiding. James was employed at Reynolds Metals Company for 40 years, where he was Union President and Business Agent of the local 450, Vice President of the International Aluminum Brick and Glass, and also a member of the Massena Elks Lodge -1702.
Jim is survived by his loving wife Patricia, his children, Timothy J. and Marabeth of Massena, NY; Stephen M. and Jean of Massena, Jeffrey and Nancy of Webster, NY; Cheryl Peets of Massena, NY; three grandchildren, David, Taylor and Joslyn Peets and a great-granddaughter, Ivy Lynn Bowers. He is also survived by his siblings, Norma and Elwood Small of Massena, NY; Terry and Margaret Peets of Frankfort, NY; Alan and Shelia Peets; Marlene and Walter Dewey; Paulette Brainard; a sister in-law Barbara Peets whom all reside in Massena, NY, along with several nieces and nephews. James was predeceased by a sister Beverly Green, a brother Roger Peets, a granddaughter Michelle Peets and brother in-law Lewis Green.
In lieu of flowers, the family of James H. Peets, wish that any memorial contributions be shared with a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.